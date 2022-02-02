Owatonna restaurant closed after social media video post

The clip shows what appears to be an employee throwing a customer's bag of food out the front door and onto the sidewalk.

OWATONNA, Minn. — A fast food restaurant in Owatonna is listed as temporarily closed following the posting of a social media video that appears to show an employee throwing a customer's bag of food out the front door and onto a sidewalk.

The video, with a posted location of Dairy Queen in Owatonna, shows the female customer trying to kick at the thrown bag, only to slip and fall on a snow-covered sidewalk. The employees are heard laughing as she lays on the ground.

A KARE 11 viewer posted the video on our Facebook account along with a social media response purportedly from Fourteen Foods, the owner and operator of the franchise. We received the same statement after contacting Fourteen Foods via Facebook Messenger:

"Fourteen Foods shares your concerns about what was shown in the video this past Sunday. We are in the process of conducting an internal investigation, including talking with employees at the restaurant, reviewing security footage, and talking with the customer in the video yesterday. Know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. The store will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Our number one goal is to be able to continue to serve the Owatonna community to the best of our ability."

An online check of the Owatonna Dairy Queen does list the restaurant as temporarily closed. KARE 11 contacted Fourteen Foods via phone for further comment and was told there would be no immediate comment from the group, and that requests for more information would be forwarded to the team "handling the situation."

The video is creating a buzz on social media platforms, with many reactions mirroring one posted by a woman named Andrea.

"I don’t know what the h*** is wrong with ppl but if I did this at my job I would not have one!!"

