Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — A person walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten confirmed the fatal incident, which took place shortly after 7 a.m. He said details on what happened and the victim's identity are being gathered.

Images from a KARE 11 photojournalist on the scene at the intersection of Cedar Ave South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway show multiple squad cars and investigators collecting evidence.

KARE 11 is following this story and will have developments as they become available.

