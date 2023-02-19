PHF Commissioner visits Whitecaps

First-year commissioner Reagan Carey took in a pair of Whitecaps home games this weekend.

MINNESOTA, USA — Premier Hockey Federation first-year league Commissioner Reagan Carey was in Minneapolis this weekend, to visit the Minnesota Whitecaps.

"It's been terrific, we've just come off a great game in Richfield and seeing the teams in action, and seeing all the fans there enjoying the sports, that's what it's all about, it's great to be here," said Carey.

This weekend's visit to the Twin Cities was part of Carey's rotation of trips to see each franchise in the seven-team PHF. Carey said she's thrilled to have a franchise here in the State of Hockey.

"This is where you have to be, it's the heart of hockey and I've spent a lot of time here in varying ways with the sport of hockey, so to be able to showcase the women's pro game and to see how strong the development leagues are here and all of the colleges and high school hockey obviously a big part of of the fabric of the community here, so to be able to give something for all of those girls to look forwards towards and for them to know being a pro athlete can be apart of their future, this is where we want to be, and we want to inspire a lot of girls to play the sport," said Carey.

The PHF was established in 2015, and continues to see increase in growth, exposure and resources throughout the league. In December, the league announced it will double the salary cap for each of its seven teams to $1.5 million for next season.

"It's essential. We believe in the resources for the players and we have an ownership group that is very dedicated in committing to making sure we are moving the needle in the right direction, not just for future generations down the line, but we want to take care of the players doing the work here today, so we have the responsibility to do it in a sustainable and thriving way and I think this indicates where we are in the health of the league," said Carey.

The Whitecaps are currently third in the PHF standings, 10-2-2 overall in 18 games played this season. Their next home games are Saturday, February 25 (6:00 Richfield Ice Arena) and Sunday, February 26th (12:00 Richfield Ice Arena).

Watch more of Minnesota sports: