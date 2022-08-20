Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office there's an incident involving law enforcement in the southeast Pine Island area.

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — People living in the southeast Pine Island area are being asked to shelter in place by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

The department posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon that an incident involving law enforcement was underway, and residents needed to stay clear of the area.

According to information from officials, officers with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office got a call about a possible domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city.

When they arrived at the home, a person involved in the incident started making threats, saying they would use firearms against officers. The person also told police they were currently holding a hostage.

SWAT teams from both Goodhue and Olmstead Counties were called.

Officers have determined that there were no other people in the home, contrary to what they were originally told.

As they attempted to keep the public safe, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office sent out a CodeRED alert on Saturday afternoon. Though they meant for the alert to only go to people living near the incident, it went out to a larger portion of Minnesota. Officers said this was an accident, and that the public doesn't need to head the alert if they don't live in the southeastern portion of Pine Island.

This incident is still in progress as of Saturday evening. Officials said they would release more information to media as it becomes available.

