LAKE ELMO, Minn. — The FAA is investigating a plane crash near the Lake Elmo Airport on Friday afternoon.

According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday an airplane was reported down in a field.

The plane crashed shortly after take off.

Authorities say the plane had some kind of trouble but they do not know the cause yet.

A pilot and passenger, both adults, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.