Police: 'Incident' in Minneapolis leads to Anoka standoff

Anoka police say a "joint incident" that started in Minneapolis has since turned into a standoff in Anoka.

ANOKA, Minn. — Police have confirmed an "incident" that began in Minneapolis Tuesday since turned into a standoff in Anoka.

The Anoka Police Department told KARE 11 that the "joint incident" started in Minneapolis and was met with a law enforcement presence from both Minneapolis and Blaine. APD said the event then made its way to East River Road in Anoka.

According to authorities, officers first became aware of the incident around 5:20 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

