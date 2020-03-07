x
Crystal police seeking help locating 24-year-old with autism

Pharon Davidson was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, red cargo shorts and black sandals with white socks.
Credit: Crystal Police Department

CRYSTAL, Minn. — The Crystal Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 24-year-old man with autism.

According to police, Pharon Davidson was last seen around 11:30 a.m. when he left the Cavanaugh Senior Apartments at 5401 51st Ave North, where he lives with his mother and caretaker. The release says Davidson never goes out alone and is unable to fully take care of himself.

Police say Davidson left the apartments without permission, and by the time his mother got to the door, he was gone.

According to a news release from police, Davidson is semi-verbal and "very afraid" of dogs. He is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, red cargo shorts and black sandals with white socks. The release says he enjoys wandering around shopping centers and stores.

Anyone who sees Davidson or has any information about where he might be should call 911.
