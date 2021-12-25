Portion of I-94 closed in central Minnesota due to multi-vehicle crash

Eastbound I-94 was closed near the Ashby exit on Christmas Day.

ASHBY, Minn. — A portion of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota was closed on Christmas Day due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers estimate as many as 50 vehicles may be involved, including semi trucks and cars. The State Patrol says there are no deaths or life-threatening injuries reported.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed near Ashby, at exit number 77, around noon on Saturday.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear, however light snow was falling in the area on Saturday morning.

I94 EB temp closed at exit77 (Ashby) due to a crash involving several vehicles. Go to https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr more information will be posted later when available. pic.twitter.com/KlNNVLwbYv — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 25, 2021