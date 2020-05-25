POST Board to vote on excluding extremist group members from policing

Under the proposed rules anyone who belongs to a white supremacist or hate group would be banned from obtaining a law enforcement license.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A vote set for Thursday could impact who can and cannot become a licensed police officer in the state of Minnesota.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board is in the process of modernizing the rules and requirements for those seeking a license to work in law enforcement. One change would ban those who belong to or support extremist groups - say white supremacists or hate organizations - from obtaining a license.

Current rules were adopted in 1977 when the POST Board was first established, and in the decades since community attitudes and societal expectations have changed significantly. POST has been working on updates for years, but the process was made more urgent by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

"We're trying to bring ourselves in line with other licensing boards and what the community expects that a police licensing board can and should do," explained POST Board chair and Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy.

Various law enforcement groups have expressed concern that the word "extremist" is too subjective and vague, and could be applied to religious groups.

The changes to be voted on Thursday also involve what can be included in a background check on a prospective officer, psychological screenings and disciplinary action that can be taken based on standards of conduct.

By law the POST Board includes 17 members, eight from law enforcement, three from higher education, one elected official, the head of the BCA and four citizens who represent the public at large.

