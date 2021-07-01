Pro-Trump supporters gather at MN State Capitol, Gov.'s mansion

The Minnesota State Patrol says they are stepping up security at the State Capitol, in light of the local protests and violence at the U.S. Capitol.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon to protest against the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they are stepping up security at the State Capitol, in light of the local protests and violence at the U.S. Capitol.

There has been and will be an increased presence of State Patrol troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in light of recent protests here and in Washington, D.C. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) January 6, 2021

The Pro-Trump supporters eventually moved from the Capitol grounds to the Governor's mansion in St. Paul.

The crowd eventually thinned out at the mansion Wednesday afternoon.

Handful of protesters outside Governor’s mansion that is surrounded by police. #MN pic.twitter.com/MerBky98VN — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) January 6, 2021