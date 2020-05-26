Reactions to death of man restrained by knee of Minneapolis police officer

Posts and statements from people across the globe ran the gamut of emotions, from anger to sadness, and resignation to resolve.

MINNEAPOLIS — The video clip that chronicled a man being restrained by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer placed across his throat just moments before his death is triggering a tidal wave of reaction.

Social media posts and statements are lamenting the loss of the man identified by his attorney as George Floyd, but those reactions are also expressing anger that another black man has died at the hands of law enforcement, and frustration that incidents like the one that unfolded Monday night keep happening over and over.

Here are some of the reactions that came in the hours following Floyd's death.

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks

The arrestee,

the now lifeless subject of your command and control policing ,

the human being under your brutal knee.

#SayHisName George Floyd.

Melvin Carter - St. Paul Mayor

The video of a Minneapolis police officer killing a defenseless, handcuffed man is one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar - (D) MN

We heard his repeated calls for help. We heard him say over and over again that he could not breathe. And now we have seen yet another horrifying and gutwrenching instance of an African American man dying.

Rep. Ilhan Omar - Minnesota Congresswoman

It is sickening to watch this black man be killed while helplessly begging for help.

Black lives matter isn’t just a chant, it’s call for justice. It’s a call for our humanity to be recognized.

This must stop.

Steve Kerr - Coach, Golden State Warriors

This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US????

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris - (D) California

Here's the sad reality: what happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Christian Cooper has gone on for generations to Black Americans. Cell phones just made it more visible.