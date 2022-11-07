x
Sewage backup prompts Rosemount High School to cancel classes

A message on the school's website said that class is canceled for all high school students for the rest of the day.
Credit: David Porter/KARE

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Rosemount High School is sending students home early on Monday, Nov. 7 because of a sewage backup.

A message on the school's website said that school is canceled for all high school students for the rest of the day.

The school, which is part of Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan ISD 196, did not include additional details about whether or not classes will resume on Tuesday.

