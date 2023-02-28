MnDOT awards Safe Routes to School grants

Minnesota Department of Transportation is awarding local communities $725,000 in funding to go towards making it safer for students to walk and bike to school.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the recipients of the 2023 Safe Routes to School grants.

The $725,000 in funding will go to 23 communities across the state to make it safer for students to walk and bike to school, according to a press release.

The grants will be provided for either planning assistance, to help communities come together and, "understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit their local need," or to boost already existing local programs. Examples of such programs and initiatives could include installing bike parking or teaching children in the community how to ride a bike.

The following are the recipients of the 2023 awards, by category:

Planning Assistance

Oak Ridge Elementary, Eagan

City of Chaska

Great Oaks Academy, Farmington

Warroad Community Development, Warroad

City of Plainview

Anoka Hennepin School District, Dayton

Circle of Life Academy, White Earth

Highland Elementary School - Crookston

Voyageurs Expeditionary School, Bemidji

Osakis Public School, District 213, Osakis

Alexandria Public Schools - District 206, Alexandria

Mesabi East School District, Aurora

Saint Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO), St. Cloud

Boost

Rothsay School District

Dakota County Public Health

Minneapolis Public Schools

Safe Kids Grand Forks

Richfield Public Schools ISD#280

Brooklyn Center Community Schools

Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS)

City of La Crescent

City of Fergus Falls

Congdon Park Elementary School, Duluth

“Having visible, well-maintained places to park a bike is one important piece of the puzzle of encouraging bicycle riding,” said Will Wlizlo, a Safe Routes to School coordinator with Richfield Public Schools. “This kind of programming really makes other initiatives sing. This can be a city's investments in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, or it can be other programs such as education or encouragement. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

For more information on Safe Routes to School, visit the MnDOT website.

