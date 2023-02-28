Salvation Army launches annual '2 Million Pounds' food drive

On Wednesday, the third annual "2 Million Pounds" food drive will kick-off and run all March long.

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities Salvation Army workers have the month of March circled on their calendars as the time of year to do some record-breaking restocking of food shelves.

On Wednesday, the army of volunteers will launch their third annual "2 Million Pounds" food drive.

Last year, they collected "the equivalent of 2.2 million pounds of food, believed to be the single largest Twin Cities food drive on record," according to a news release.

The 2 Million Pounds food drive will run March 1-31.

Several local businesses will provide more than 100 drop-off locations for non-perishable items.

Twin Cities Salvation Army also accepts monetary donations.

The biggest goal of this food drive is to provide enough meals to fill all nine metro Salvation Army food shelves for three months.

"Our most urgent need today is keeping Minnesota families fed," said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander, in the release. "With your help, we hope to exceed last year's food drive total, because there are hundreds of thousands of hungry Minnesotans depending on us for assistance."