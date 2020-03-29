"Several pets" die in Carlton Co. residence fire

The structure was declared a total loss.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — Several pets died due to a structure fire in a residence in Carlton County Sunday, according to police.

The incident occurred at the 4100 block of County Road 6 in Barnum Township at 12:16 p.m.

The initial report officials received said the water heater inside the residence had started on fire and the flames had spread to the residence, according to the county's Sheriff's Office.

A man and two juveniles were transported by Mercy Hospital Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake. They received treatment for smoke inhalation, their condition is unknown but not believed to be life threatening.

The structure was declared a total loss.