Frogtown shooting marks St. Paul's 37th homicide of 2021

St. Paul Police said they found a man who'd been shot while responding to a fight at a house Tuesday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have launched an investigation after a man was found shot at a "chaotic scene" in the city's Frogtown neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were responding to a fight at a house on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when emergency dispatchers said shots had been fired.

At the scene, police said they found a man they believe was in his 30s who'd been shot. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead, making this the 37th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Homicide and forensics detectives are working to collect evidence and find possible witnesses. Police said they're trying to figure out who shot the victim and why, but don't believe this was a random shooting.

As of early Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to call 651-266-5650.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

