State Patrol pledges women will make up 30% of staff by 2030

The pledge, signed Friday by Col. Matt Langer, is part of a larger national effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is promising to increase the number of female troopers and support staff as part of a national push to advance women in law enforcement.

On Friday Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol, signed a pledge calling for 30% of troopers and support staff to be women by 2030.

The patrol says women currently make up about 10 percent of its sworn officers, which is three percent higher than the national average for similar agencies. Across the country, only three percent of police leadership is made up of women.

“This pledge means we are actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” said State Patrol Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer. “We’re committing to growing a culture that is inclusive, respectful and supportive of its female troopers.”

By signing the pledge, the Minnesota State Patrol is also committing to the nationwide 30x30 initiative, which includes:

Taking measures to increase the representation of women in all ranks of law enforcement.

Ensuring policies and procedures are free of all bias, including gender bias and discriminatory practices.

Promoting equitable hiring, retention and promotion of women officers.

Creating a culture that is inclusive, respectful and supportive of female officers.

“We know diversity brings value, and more women in law enforcement will strengthen law enforcement and our relationships with the communities we serve,” said Langer in a released statement.

