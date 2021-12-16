Storms lead to lingering cancellations, delays at MSP

Delays persisted into Thursday night, and things will only get more hectic with holiday travel approaching.

MINNEAPOLIS — The aftermath of storms, both here in Minnesota and elsewhere across the Midwest, contributed to more than 100 delays and 30 cancellations in and out of MSP on Thursday, according to data posted by the airport at 8 p.m.

Cancelled departures in the morning and early afternoon included flights to Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

Rachel Nordstrom, who flew in from Denver for her best friend’s birthday on Thursday, said she did not encounter any issues with her flight to MSP. In fact, she described the experience as “smooth sailing from start to finish.”

That was far from a guarantee heading into the day, after Wednesday storms led to hundreds of cancellations in Denver.

“Kept an eye on my flight all day,” Nordstrom said, “to make sure it was still on time.”

The weather has cleared in Minnesota, but there's still a lingering travel impact at the airport from the storms and high winds. MSP lists 32 cancellations and 103 delayed flights today, including late-night delays to big cities like Philly, Phoenix and Denver. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/0IOYOeVY5E — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) December 17, 2021

Moving forward into the holidays, the continuing threat of extreme weather could add even more pressure to airlines, which have experienced some widespread cancellations in recent months due to staff shortages and other pandemic variables.

On top of that, AAA expects more than six million people to fly from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

“We are expecting 90 to 95 percent of pre-COVID travel volumes, based on what TSA has shared with us. So, if you can, use TSA Pre-Check,” said Omar Kaywan, a travel expert and co-founder of Goose Insurance. “And try to save yourself some time at the airport.”

Kaywan also suggested using flight trackers to monitor up-to-the-minute conditions at airports, and he urged travelers to consider some form of travel insurance with so many unknowns.

“And lastly, be patient. Airlines are doing their best,” Kaywan said. “Airports are doing their best.”

