Suspicious package prompts Amtrak delay in Red Wing

Empire Builder Train 8 from Seattle to Chicago was put on hold in Red Wing on Wednesday afternoon.

RED WING, Minn. — A cross-country Amtrak trip was put on hold in Red Wing on Wednesday, as authorities investigated an "abnormal package" on board.

An Amtrak spokesperson told KARE 11 that about 80 passengers from Empire Builder Train 8 were removed from the train on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Red Wing Depot as investigators did a sweep of the train cars. Authorities from surrounding communities, including the St. Paul Bomb Squad, responded to the scene.

Red Wing city council president Becky Norton said the "abnormal package" was removed and secured. No injuries were reported.

The train originated in Seattle and was destined for Chicago. Records show that Empire Builder Train 8 previously made stops on Wednesday in St. Cloud and St. Paul's Union Depot before arriving in Red Wing on Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear how long the stoppage would last, with an Amtrak spokesperson only saying that it could take several hours.