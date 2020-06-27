Suspicious rope found in firefighter's locker sparks investigation

According to the City of Bloomington, a piece of rope tied into what appears to be a noose was discovered in the locker of a Black firefighter.

According to the City of Bloomington, a piece of rope tied into what appears to be a noose was discovered in the locker of a Black firefighter at a Bloomington fire station on June 15 and reported to Fire Department leadership on June 23.

“Acts like this that embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated,” said Fire Chief Ulie Seal. “The firefighter who brought this to our attention has demonstrated extreme strength and bravery and has done the right thing.”

The City of Bloomington has asked the FBI to investigate the matter.

“I am disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act,” said Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse. “To be clear, this incident is very serious and is being dealt with aggressively.”