Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

The fast casual health food chain will open four new Minnesota locations, including two in the Twin Cities.

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations.

The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.

Sweetgreen also says that for every meal the Edina location sells on opening day, a meal will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland's Minnesota Central Kitchen initiative to combat food insecurity.

Three other Minnesota Sweetgreen locations are set to open following Galleria Edina, including in the Minneapolis North Loop neighborhood, the University of Minnesota and St. Paul.

Watch more local news: