We've got you covered Swifties: Eras Tour parties in the metro area

Let the disco ball drop and "Love Story" play!

MINNEAPOLIS — You've figured out the tickets, hotel and transit. Now all that's left is the pre-concert dance party.

And if you have not figured those out, here's our story with information on travel, tickets and more.

Here's a list of Swiftie parties to get you amped for the big show.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall (18+)

This St. Paul bar and concert venue will be hosting Taylor Fest! The Eras Tour Pre-Party on Thursday, June 22. Tickets are $25.56. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Mall of America (All Ages)

The mall will host free pre-show parties on Friday and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The party will take place in the North Atrium on Level One and will feature DJ Aquil, photo ops, a bejewelling station and a friendship bracelet-making station.

As a transit bonus, the MOA is offering shuttle buses at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. for $13 to transport the fans to and from the shows. Reserve a bus ticket or read more information here.

The Green Room (18+)

KS95 is hosting this party at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in Uptown, Minneapolis. Tickets are $13 at this link. At the Friday night party, Swifties will have the chance to win two tickets to Taylor's Saturday night show.

Inbound BrewCo. (21+)

On Friday night, prepare to belt out "It's Nice to Have a Friend," as the brewery is hosting live band karaoke and a forever bracelet station.

The party continues Saturday night with DJ Omaur Bliss. Both events run from 7 to 10 p.m. but the bracelet station is open from 5 to 9 with Wild Witchery Co.

NE Palace (21+)

For more of a dive bar scene, head no further than Northeast Minneapolis. The Palace is hosting a dance party on Saturday. It serves food and alcoholic beverages, so you can head to the concert without any "Champagne Problems."

Crave American Kitchen and Sushi (21+)

If you are looking to keep the energy going after the concert, Crave is hosting a rooftop party starting at 10:30 p.m. on both nights. Music by DJ Sheik and DJ Nick, and pop-up drag by Jade Jolie, from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Union Rooftop (All Ages)

We're not "Out of the Woods" yet with weekend Swift events. On Sunday night, Sasha Cassadine will host a drag dinner at 8 p.m. with guest stars Jade Jolie and Genevee Ramona Love.