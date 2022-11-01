Taylor Swift coming to Minneapolis in 2023

The 11-time Grammy winner will be performing at U.S Bank Stadium on the Twin Cities stop of her "Eras" tour.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will be coming to Minneapolis as part of her U.S leg of "The Eras Tour" in 2023.

It was announced Tuesday morning that the pop star and 11-time Grammy winner will be visiting the Twin Cities on June 24, 2023, performing at U.S Bank Stadium.

Swift broke "streaming, physical and vinyl album sales around the world," with the release of her album Midnights on Oct. 21, according to a press release.

Fans can register for presale tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program from now through Nov. 9. People who are registered and have received a code will be able to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m. CDT.

Tickets start at $49 and VIP packages start at $199 on a first come, first serve basis. Public ticket sales will open on Nov. 18.

