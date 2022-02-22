Teen arrested in shooting death of St. Paul woman

According to police, the teen was arrested in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon and is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to police, the teen was arrested in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon and is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Law enforcement says the arrest stems from the Feb. 16 shooting death of 34-year-old Yuliya Li, who police said was found inside her vehicle on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died.

In a social media post Tuesday evening, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said, "Tonight, I spoke with Julia’s husband. I told him that I’m incredibly sorry for his loss. I told him that the person responsible for his wife’s death was in custody. And I told him that my heart breaks for his entire family."

1/6: An arrest has been made in the case of Julia (Yuliya) Li, who was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 16, on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 23, 2022

In his State of the City address Tuesday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter addressed the city's rising gun violence, saying it "continues to be a challenge."

"The proliferation of guns across our country continues to be a challenge for every major American city. Right here in Saint Paul, we today suffer more gun violence than ever before," Carter said.

He added the "need for legislative action remains as great as ever."

"While we wait for our legislature to act, however, we must take every action we can to reduce the number of illegal guns in our community."

Carter is proposing an ordinance requiring legal firearms be stored locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition when not under the owner's immediate control, in addition to a grant that would allow for St. Paul to have a second police academy.

