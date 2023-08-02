The City of Brooklyn Center welcomes its furriest service members

The 15-week-old brother and sister duo of golden retrievers made their first appearance during an open house on Wednesday.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — It was a paws-itive open house for the City of Brooklyn Center's fire and police departments as both introduced their newest service pups at the city's west fire station on Wednesday.

Rex and Brooklyn are a 15-week-old brother and sister duo of golden retrievers that were donated as emotional support animals for the internal department employees and community and internal department employees.

The pair were donated by a family in Northern Minnesota after the city asked Soldier's 6, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that provides "honorably discharged veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and 911 dispatchers with specially-trained K-9's," to scout around for emotional support/compassion dogs.

"They know firsthand what an impact these two dogs will have for our community and employees. We couldn't ask for our pups to go to a better place," said Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg, who read a statement from the family.

Brooklyn is the City of Brooklyn Center's Fire Department's emotional support dog while Rex will be with the City of Brooklyn Center's Police Department.

"[Emotional support animals] lower blood pressure, reduce stress, lower anxiety through affection and companionship," said Berg. "They provide comfort to people with various mental and emotional conditions and really get and receive unconditional love."

Berg says the pair will be helpful when going out on tough calls. He says Brooklyn will be able to console people during painful moments.

"When we go to a house fire, it's probably the most terrible day for that family and by bringing Brooklyn with me, I can help deter some of the emotional effects of them watching their house burn," said Berg.

Brooklyn Center Police Commander Tony Gruenig says Rex will be used for death notifications or community events including schools.

If you are looking forward to seeing Rex and Brooklyn, you'll have to wait until the end of summer. Berg says the duo still have lots of training to do before they can suit up for calls.

However, Berg says if you are interested in checking their progress, you can follow Brooklyn and Rex on both the city's fire and police department's Facebook page.

