Third round of free at-home rapid COVID tests now available

Minnesota residents can now place orders for four additional at-home tests through the state's online program.

MINNESOTA, USA — Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place a third order for additional free at-home rapid COVID tests.

Those who have ordered the previous limit of eight tests can now receive an additional four through the state's online ordering program. Those who have not yet placed an order for free rapid tests are eligible to receive up to twelve of them.

"With the suspension of the federal mail order tests, Minnesota will continue to ensure access to free at-home rapid test kits for Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz in a released statement. “The free tests are just one part of the state’s comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state.”

The website includes information about rapid testing and a link to place orders with Care Evolution, Minnesota's at-home rapid test program partner.

Orders can also be placed through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.

Onsite COVID tests are currently available by appointment, or simply walk-in at one of the state's free testing sites. You can find other testing options near where you live or work through the state's Find Testing Locations map.

