Twin Cities community groups speak out over Tyre Nichols arrest video

MINNEAPOLIS — A coalition of Twin Cities-based social justice organizations held a press conference to respond to the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It’s really sad that we have to be here, once again, demanding the obvious, which is police accountability,” said Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.

The groups speaking at the conference included representatives from CAIR-MN, Communities United Against Police Brutality and the Racial Justice Network.

Memphis Police released four videos, which showed the arrest and attack of Nichols, on Friday evening.

“What we know is this problem is not going away, it’s not gonna solve itself,” said Michelle Gross, of CUAPB.

The groups spoke at the CUAPB office in Minneapolis.

“It does not matter that the officers were black. In that incident, they were blue. That's what we need to recognize this as a part of a blue culture that is anti black. That does not hesitate to discriminate against black people. Because they know that typically they will get away with it,” added Armstrong.

