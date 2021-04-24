x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Two hurt after car hits bear, then hits tree and overturns near Brainerd

Minnesota State Patrol said the 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were hurt, but their injuries weren't life threatening.
Credit: fedorovekb - stock.adobe.com

BRAINERD, Minn. — Two people were hurt Friday evening when their car hit a bear, then struck a tree before overturning on Highway 25 near Brainerd. 

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:49 p.m. on Highway 25 near Ox Cart Trail. 

State Patrol said the car went off the road from the crash, hitting the tree and overturning. 

The two people in the car, a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger, went to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the crash report said.  

Related Articles