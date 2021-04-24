Two hurt after car hits bear, then hits tree and overturns near Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. — Two people were hurt Friday evening when their car hit a bear, then struck a tree before overturning on Highway 25 near Brainerd.
According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:49 p.m. on Highway 25 near Ox Cart Trail.
State Patrol said the car went off the road from the crash, hitting the tree and overturning.
The two people in the car, a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger, went to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the crash report said.