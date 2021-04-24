Two hurt after car hits bear, then hits tree and overturns near Brainerd

Minnesota State Patrol said the 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were hurt, but their injuries weren't life threatening.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Two people were hurt Friday evening when their car hit a bear, then struck a tree before overturning on Highway 25 near Brainerd.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:49 p.m. on Highway 25 near Ox Cart Trail.

State Patrol said the car went off the road from the crash, hitting the tree and overturning.