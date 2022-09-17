Two pedestrians transported to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' after being struck by vehicle near U of M campus

The two pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening near the University of Minnesota campus.

Minneapolis Police say just before 6:30 p.m., a motorist turned from University Avenue Southeast onto 27th Avenue Southeast and struck two pedestrians -- a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 70s. The two pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.

The incident occurred just blocks from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Minnesota Gophers hosted a game Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver, a 26-year-old woman, remained on the scene and was cooperating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

