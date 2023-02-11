Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash

Officials say the driver lost control of the car, striking several trees off the side of Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."

Three 17-year-old boys were also inside the car. The vehicle ended up landing on its wheels, but not until it had rolled approximately 40-50 feet from the highway.

Prescott superintendent Rick Spicuzza confirmed the students' identities in a letter obtained by KARE 11 on Saturday. Two Prescott students, Cadence L. Allen and Ayden P. Nelson, both died from the crash.

The letter also said a third Prescott High School student was taken to Regions Hospital.

Prescott High School is less than two miles from the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

Superintendent Spicuzza said in the letter: "The death touches everyone at our school and Prescott Community. When a student dies, children react in different ways... The Prescott School District extends our deepest sympathy to family, friends and staff."

State Patrol also mentioned that at least one of the boys inside the car was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity nor condition of the fourth boy is yet to be known.

KARE 11's Samie Solina spoke with superintendent Spicuzza, who mentioned that the teenagers' families are asking the public for privacy.

KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.

Watch more local news: