U of M issues alert of fireworks assault in Dinkytown neighborhood

The school sent out a "SAFE-U" emergency notification just before 2 a.m. Sunday that victims had been "struck by fireworks."
Credit: Gage Cureton

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood.

The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks.

The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast, and 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast.

The U of M says the suspects "are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks."

This story will be updated when more information is released about the incidents.

