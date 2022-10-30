U of M issues alert of fireworks assault in Dinkytown neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood.
The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks.
The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast, and 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast.
The U of M says the suspects "are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks."
This story will be updated when more information is released about the incidents.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: