Starting this fall, U of M to offer student athletes education-related financial aid

As of this fall, University of Minnesota student athletes will be eligible to receive education-related financial support from the school. According to the school, "this is now permissible due to a recent change in NCAA legislation."
In a statement, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said Gopher student-athletes have persistently excelled both on and off the field and have "set recent records with regard to GPA, Academic Progress Rate, Graduation Success Rate, Academic All-Big Ten honorees, Big Ten Distinguished Scholars and Academic All-Americans."
Details around education-based aid are still being finalized, according to Coyle, but the school says it's actively working toward the best way to help their student-athletes navigate the difficulties that come with competing while getting an education.
"We continue to look for ways to enhance the student-athlete experience and how best to prepare them for life during and after college," Coyle said in the press release.
In the past year, Gopher students athletes hit a school-record cumulative GPA of 3.44.
