Starting this fall, U of M to offer student athletes education-related financial aid

According to the school, Gopher student athletes set a record cumulative GPA in the past year.

As of this fall, University of Minnesota student athletes will be eligible to receive education-related financial support from the school. According to the school, "this is now permissible due to a recent change in NCAA legislation."

In a statement, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said Gopher student-athletes have persistently excelled both on and off the field and have "set recent records with regard to GPA, Academic Progress Rate, Graduation Success Rate, Academic All-Big Ten honorees, Big Ten Distinguished Scholars and Academic All-Americans."

Details around education-based aid are still being finalized, according to Coyle, but the school says it's actively working toward the best way to help their student-athletes navigate the difficulties that come with competing while getting an education.

"We continue to look for ways to enhance the student-athlete experience and how best to prepare them for life during and after college," Coyle said in the press release.

In the past year, Gopher students athletes hit a school-record cumulative GPA of 3.44.

Congratulations to our very own Colin Schmidt for being awarded the 2022 Elite 90 Award!



Colin's 4.0 GPA at @CarlsonNews is the best in the nation! @UMNews pic.twitter.com/2Qe4yZkrr8 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) April 8, 2022

