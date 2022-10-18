x
VP Harris visiting Minneapolis, St. Paul on Oct. 22

The vice president is scheduled to attend two events, including an event for Gov. Tim Walz.

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Twin Cities on Saturday, Oct. 22 to attend several events, according to her office.

Harris will be in St. Paul and Minneapolis to participate in a moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights, and later in the day will speak at an event for Gov. Tim Walz.

The vice president's visit comes just weeks before the midterm election on Nov. 8. 

