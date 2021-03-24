Gov. Walz orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor victims in Boulder shooting

According to a release from Gov. Tim Walz's office, the order is effective immediately and will go until sunset on Saturday, March 27.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz issued an order for flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of Monday's deadly shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

“The mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado is heartbreaking and devastating to the Boulder community and the rest of our nation,” said Governor Walz. “We mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, and the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims. Minnesota joins states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were lost.”

Walz is encouraging individuals and businesses to also lower their flags.