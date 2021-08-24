x
WATCH: Dashcam captures storm, lightning strike in Twin Cities

Some people around the metro woke up to storm damage – including a trampoline tossed onto a deck.

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota needed a little rain – but Tuesday's storms brought more than that. 

The severe storms in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities came with lightning, thunder and high winds, and caused power outages and flight delays. It also made for an eventful drive in for people around the area, including Twitter user @MMegan79.

High winds led to problems for others around the area. Jill Longhenry in Hugo found a trampoline blown into the back of a house. 

Credit: Jill Longhenry
Jill texted this photo to KARE 11. You can reach out with your own photos by texting (763) 797-7215.

In Maplewood, Trish Taylor texted KARE 11 a photo of heavy tree branches downed by the storm.

Credit: Trish Taylor
Strong wind gusts topple trees in Maplewood Credit: Trish Taylor

Throughout the course of the morning, viewers from across the state saw ominous storm clouds and heavy rains. The storm also led to power outages and some flight delays at MSP.

Your Photos: Severe storms 8-24-2021

Wayne Bellinger
Storm cloud in Lakeville, Minnesota Credit: Wayne Bellinger