LPGA legends take over Twin Cities golf course

Some of the greatest names in the history of the LPGA are in Minnesota this weekend for the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Forty-four legends of the LPGA are competing over the course of the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic this weekend.

"Being here is definitely really fun," Ellie Mork told KARE 11.

Mork and her family made the trip from Green Bay to be at the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic.

"It feels pretty fun! I like meeting all these legends and they're really nice!" said Mork.

Michele Redman is pretty excited this weekend is here, too. She's a LPGA Legend and co-owner of the Classic. She lives in Plymouth and said it is always fun playing a home match.

"It's really great for me to have my family and friends out watching me play a little bit. But it's more fun for me to see them enjoy the other players because they get to see me all the time but they don't get to see the others play so I think that's pretty cool," Redman said.

The winner will take home $35,000, playing among three LPGA Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez, Juli Inkster and Amy Alcott.

Redman said it is about celebrating the game and the best women in the sport.

"I love it! I mean golf is a great game. It's not only great because it's a great sport, it teaches you many life lessons... honesty, integrity," said Redman.

For Mork, it is about the inspiration she sees on the fairway.

"I feel like meeting a bunch of legends is really cool," said Mork.

Organizers are hoping to bring in about one thousand people each day. Tickets are $25 and include free parking at the Meadows at Mystic Lake. Admission gates open Sunday at 8 a.m.

