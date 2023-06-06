Xcel Energy: Leaked radioactive water reaches 'edge' of Mississippi River

The utility said no radioactive tritium has been detected in the river water near its Monticello plant.

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on June 6, 2023.

Xcel Energy said groundwater containing "very low levels" of tritium may be in groundwater near the edge of the Mississippi River following a leak at its Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

Xcel said none of the radioactive substance has been detected in the river water itself, and any that might reach the river would be well below the acceptable standards that occur naturally in the environment.

The utility company said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission confirms it poses no risk to the public or the environment.

Xcel said it has increased water sampling efforts and the number of monitoring points in the river.

A pipe initially leaked in November 2022 at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, allowing 400,000 gallons of water infused with radioactive tritium to spill.

The first leak wasn't publicly announced until March of 2023 after a second leak was discovered at the site of a temporary fix to the first release.

Industry experts have said the spill did not threaten public health, despite the months-long delay in announcing the initial leak.

The nuclear plant, which provides more than 500,000 homes with energy, was shut down in March for repairs and cleanup. It was returned to service about a week later. The plant is situated along the Mississippi River about 35 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

"Since the day we first confirmed a leak of tritiated water was present at the plant, we have worked around the clock to isolate and recover the affected groundwater," Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, said in a news release. "We take our responsibility for providing safe, reliable and clean energy to the community seriously, and will continue to work closely with state and federal regulators to ensure a thorough cleanup."