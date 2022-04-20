Reports: Bernie Sanders 2024 presidential run is possible

A memo reportedly from Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign manager indicates the senator may run for the White House again if there is an open primary.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is open to another run for president in 2024 if there is an open Democratic primary. That's according to multiple reports citing a memo they say was written by Sanders' former campaign manager.

“In the event of an open 2024 Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Sanders has not ruled out another run for president, so we advise that you answer any questions about 2024 with that in mind,” read a memo from Faiz Shakir that was obtained by The Washington Post, CNN and other news outlets. The Hill said it also confirmed the memo's existence.

CNN reports the memo provides a list of polls that show Sanders is popular with voters in key swing states and across the country. It offers talking points for Sanders surrogates.

The reports also said attempts to reach Shakir for comment on the memo were unsuccessful Wednesday.

While President Joe Biden has not made a formal declaration that he will run again, The Hill reports he told former President Barack Obama that he plans to do so.

If he were to run, Biden would be the likely nominee as it's common for parties to automatically throw their support behind the incumbent. Only one sitting president has ever been denied his party's nomination, NPR reported. That was Franklin Pierce in 1856.

Sanders unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primaries, and in 2020, losing to Biden.

Sanders had the delegate lead on Biden heading into the vital March 3, 2020, Super Tuesday. Two days before Super Tuesday, polls showed Sanders had the advantage on Biden in key states. But in the 48 hours before votes were tabulated, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both dropped out of the race. Both endorsed Biden and he went on to a strong Super Tuesday that propelled him to the nomination.

If either man were to run and win, they would make history as the oldest person to be elected. Biden set the record in 2020 at age 77 and would be 81 if elected in 2024. Sanders would be 83.