See which Disney Stores in the US are closing

Disney has revealed 40 of the reported 60 brick and mortar Disney Stores that will be closing down later this month. The brand is putting an increased emphasis on online ordering.
The store locator on ShopDisney.com, as first reported by WDW News Today, indicates these are the locations set to shut down on March 24. More are expected to be added later.
Arizona
Chandler Fashion Center
- 3111 W Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
Arrowhead Towne Center
- 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center
- Glendale, AZ 85308
Scottsdale Fashion Square
- 7014-2216 East Camelback Road
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
California
Westfield Santa Anita
- 400 South Baldwin Avenue
- Arcadia, CA 91007
The Shops At Mission Viejo
- 555 Shops at Mission Viejo Dr.
- Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Montclair Plaza
- 5060 East Montclair Plaza Lane
- Montclair, CA 91763
The Shops at Montebello
- 2134 Montebello Town Center
- Montebello, CA 90640
Westfield Galleria At Roseville
- 1151 Galleria Boulevard
- Roseville, CA 95678
Northridge Mall
- 720 Northridge Mall
- Salinas, CA 93906
Fashion Valley Mall
- 7007 Friar Road
- San Diego, CA 92108
Oakridge Mall
- 925 Blossom Hill Road
- San Jose, CA 95123
Santa Monica Place
- 395 Santa Monica Place
- Santa Monica, CA 90401
Colorado
FlatIron Crossing
- 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive
- Broomfield, CO 80021
Florida
Aventura
- 19575 Biscayne Boulevard
- Miami, FL 33180
International Plaza
- 2223 NW Shore Boulevard
- Tampa, FL 33607
Illinois
State Street
- 108 North State Street
- Chicago, IL 60602
Fashion Outlets of Chicago
- 5220 Fashion Outlets Way
- Rosemont, IL 60018
Indiana
Castleton Square
- 6020 East 82nd Street
- Indianapolis, IN 46250
Southlake Mall
- 2144 Southlake Mall
- Merrillville, IN 46410
Kansas
Oak Park Mall
- 11447 West 95th Street
- Overland Park, KS 66214
Maryland
White Marsh Mall
- 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard
- Baltimore, MD 21236-4901
Arundel Mills
- 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
- Hanover, MD 21076
Missouri
St. Louis Galleria
- 1155 Saint Louis Galleria
- St. Louis, MO 63117
New Jersey
Freehold Raceway Mall
- 3710 Route 9
- Freehold, NJ 07228
New York
Tanger Outlets Riverhead
- 1770 West Main Street
- Riverhead, NY 11901
Staten Island Mall
- 2655 Richmond Avenue
- Staten Island, NY 10314
Ohio
Great Northern Mall
- 564 Great Northern Mall
- North Olmsted, OH 44070
Oregon
Clackamas Town Center
- 12000 Southeast 82nd Avenue
- Portland, OR 97266
Pennsylvania
South Hills Village
- 421 South Hills Village
- Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Springfield Mall
- 1250 Baltimore Pike
- Springfield, PA 19064
Tennessee
West Town Mall
- 7600 Kingston Pike
- Knoxville, TN 37919
Texas
Cielo Vista Mall
- 8401 Gateway Boulevard West
- El Paso, TX 79925
Memorial City
- 303 Memorial City Way
- Houston, TX 77024
Willowbrook Mall
- 2000 Willowbrook Mall
- Houston, TX 77070
Mall Del Norte
- 5300 San Dario Ave
- Laredo, TX 78041
Rivercenter Mall
- 849 East Commerce Street
- San Antonio, TX 78205
Ingram Park Mall
- 6301 Northwest Loop 410
- San Antonio, TX 78238
North Star Mall
- 7400 San Pedro Avenue
- San Antonio, TX 78216
Canada
Square One Shopping Centre
- 100 City Centre Drive
- Mississauga, L5B 2C9
CrossIron Mills
- 261055 CrossIron Boulevard
- Rocky View, T4A 0G3
USA TODAY reported last week the 60 closures make up about one-third of its total North American footprint. There are about 300 Disney Stores around the world.
“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, according to CNBC.
What reportedly won't be affected are the physical stores inside Disney parks as well as those inside other stores, such as Target.
CNBC reports the company plans to improve its ShopDisney website and increase its assortment of products, which have been largely kid-focused. That includes more apparel for adults, streetwear, premium home products and collectibles.