Mexican singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27

WASHINGTON — Julián Figueroa, a Mexican singer-songwriter and actor, has died. He was 27.

Figueroa is the son of the late Joan Sebastian, an iconic Mexican singer who died in 2015. His mother, actress Maribel Guardia, shared the news of his death on Monday via her Instagram.

"I am sorry to have to communicate the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa," Guardia's said in Spanish on her Instagram. "He was found unconscious tonight in his room, while I was in the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police found him he was already lifeless, without a trace of any violence."

Guardia shared that her son died of "an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation." His mother added that his funeral services will be held privately.

"I ask everyone to respect our privacy during this painful time we are going through" she added.

The guild for performers in Mexico, also known as ANDI, confirmed the singer's death on Sunday night.

"He had released various albums, including 'Julian Figueroa y su banda,'" the translated tweet read. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

La Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes comunica el sensible fallecimiento del socio intérprete Julián Figueroa.



Actor y cantante, ha lanzado varios álbumes, entre ellos “Julián Figueroa y su banda”.



A sus familiares y amigos les mandamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/tCwODrZk5j — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) April 10, 2023

Figueroa recently starred in the telenovela "Mi Camino Es Amarte" and was in the process of releasing his first solo album, PEOPLE reports.

The singer-songwriter known for songs like "Volaré" and "Cómo Olvidar" died just weeks away before his 28th birthday on May 5. His last Instagram post was a tribute to his late father, who would have turned 72 on Saturday.