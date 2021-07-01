Pinterest banning weight loss ads, promoting body positivity

Pinterest says it will still allow ads that promote healthy lifestyles, programs and habits so long as they don't focus specifically on weight loss.

Pinterest announced Thursday it will no longer allow ads that include "weight loss language and imagery," saying it wants to embrace body positivity.

"It’s an expansion of our ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims," the social media platform said in a statement. "We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there's no such thing as one-size-fits-all."

In addition to banning weight loss language and imagery, Pinterest is also prohibiting weight loss and weight loss product testimonials; products that claim weight loss if worn; language and images that "idealizes or denigrates certain body types;" or makes reference to Body Mass Index (BMI) or similar types of measurement.

Pinterest says it will still allow ads that promote healthy lifestyles, habits, fitness programs and products so long as they don't focus on weight loss. It's a change Pinterest said was developed with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

"We are hopeful this global policy will encourage other organizations and companies to reflect on potentially harmful ad messages and to establish their own working policies that will create meaningful change," Elizabeth Thompson, Interim CEO for the National Eating Disorders Association, said in a statement via Pinterest.

NEDA claims it has seen an increase in calls to its helpline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to Pinterest.