Russian attacks intensify as Ukrainian resistance backs Putin into corner

"It’s a very uncomfortable spot for the rest of the world given Russia’s nuclear capability," said U of M Political Science Professor Tanisha Fazal.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some experts say that Russia fumbled the start of the war. Others say Russia didn't want to initiate a brutal attack immediately because it would hamper negotiations or make it harder to rule over the area and its people.

Add in an increasing Ukrainian resistance and it's backing President Vladimir Putin into a corner and will only ramp up his aggression.

"It really seemed Putin expected Ukraine to be a much easier target than it has been," said University of Minnesota Political Science Professor Tanisha Fazal. "If there’s resistance and Putin loses power, he is at risk, his physical person, could potentially be at risk."

The United Nations now reporting more than 800,000 refugees have fled Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's president is encouraging his people to fight back.

Professor Fazal says there are credible reports of low Russian troop morale — young soldiers hesitant to fire against Ukrainian citizens who are creating blockades. Putin is also calling on new Chechen troops to respond, and they have a history of brutality.

As for the war ending, Professor Fazal says there are three scenarios including, Russia replacing the Ukrainian government, annexing more areas like Crimea in 2014 or Putin could be overthrown.

"But to get to any of these scenarios, the war has to end and it's going to be very grim for the Ukrainian people," said Fazal.