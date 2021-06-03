US Gymnastics Championships: How to watch this weekend

Did you miss Simone Biles' new vault? You're likely to get another chance this weekend.

WASHINGTON — America's top gymnasts hit the floor for the U.S. Championships Thursday through Sunday. It will give both men's and women's gymnasts a chance to make a statement in the hopes of making the Olympic team at the trials later this month.

Simone Biles and six-time U.S. champion Sam Mikulak are locked in to make the team, so this is a warm-up for them. Don't be surprised to see Biles work on her new vault, the Yurchenko double pike, but also get in some additional practice after she shorted her dismount on floor exercise and came off the bars last month at the U.S. Classic.

Thirty-one women are in the field, the most for U.S. Championships since 1995. That's partly due to the Olympics being postponed a year, opening the door to some younger gymnasts hoping to break through and a couple of older ones looking for one more shot at glory.

Here is where and when to watch this weekend.

Men's Day 1

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

Olympic Channel or streaming at this link.

It will be replayed at 10:30 p.m. ET. on NBC Sports Network and at this link.

Women's Day 1

Friday, 8 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Network or streaming at this link.

Men's Day 2

Saturday 8 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Network or streaming at this link.

Highlights will be replayed Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and at this link.

Women's Day 2

Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

NBC or streaming at this link.

The U.S. Olympic Trials for gymnastics will be held June 24-27. The Olympics start July 23.