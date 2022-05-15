Community coming together in the wake of Tops mass shooting

The Buffalo Community Fridge is stepping in to help get food to people in the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of good neighbors is coming together following a tragic shooting at a Jefferson Avenue Tops.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Byron Brown announced a few community donations coming in.

West Herr Automotive Group has committed to giving $300,000 for grief counseling and other services for the relatives of the victims who lost their lives.

Zephyr and Cross Country Mortgage has committed $50,000 for the funeral costs. Information about how to get those funds is available at the Mayor's office by calling 716-851-4841.

Many people walk to the Tops at Jefferson Avenue or take public transit to get there.

The Buffalo Community Fridge stepped in to help out because there's no word when the store might reopen.

They stocked their fridge with food for those in need with fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, water, or juice.

They are no longer accepting monetary donations because of the overwhelming community response.

They will be tabling the fridge from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m Sunday.

People interested in donating fresh and non-perishable food can do so at 257 E. Ferry St Sunday where they will have volunteers there to help bag and distribute food.

Tops announced that it will be providing a shuttle service for people to get a nearby store on Elmwood Ave. The shuttle began running on Sunday until 5 p.m. and will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. People can get the shuttle at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street.

Tops release the following statement:

"While the Tops location at Jefferson Avenue will remain closed until further notice, we are steadfast in our commitment to serving every corner of our community as we have for the past 60 years. Knowing the importance of this location and serving families on the east side of the city, we have taken immediate steps to ensure our neighbors are able to meet their grocery and pharmacy needs by providing free bus shuttle service starting today. The schedule today is from 10am - 5pm and then beginning tomorrow, Monday from 10am – 7pm daily from Jefferson Ave & Riley St. to the nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave.

"We are also working closely with Council Member Ulysees Wingo Sr., who represents the Masten District, to provide free food and supplies to our neighbors via the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry St. in Buffalo."

Buffalo Creek Academy took to social media to announce they will be offering free grocery assistance to people who live in the area around the grocery store.

The organization asked people to call 716-217-2661 to get food delivered from a different Tops.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said at the Sunday press conference that her office has contacted Uber and Lift to get free rides for people who live around the grocery store to get free rides to other stores.