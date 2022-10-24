Early Vote Center hours extended

The Early Vote Center is extending its hours with Election Day just two weeks away, and anyone who can vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours with Election Day two weeks away.

The city says that anyone who is able to vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early. The center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave, will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until Nov. 8. The center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its last day of service, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.

If you are planning to vote by mail, the city recommends applying for a mail-in ballot no later than Oct. 25, and returning the ballots in-person if completed after Nov. 1. Drop-off sites for mail-in ballots are available from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 at Minneapolis Election & Voter Services, 980 E. Hennepin Ave., or at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 Sixth St. S.

To save time and be prepared prior to voting, follow these tips:

Check the status of your registration at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. If you need to update your registration, review what you will need to bring as proof of residence when you vote.

Look at a sample ballot ahead of time; even bring it to refer to when you go to vote. Find your sample ballot at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/ballot.

For more information on voting and registering to vote in Minneapolis, visit vote.minneapolismn.gov.

Watch more local news: