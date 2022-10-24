x
Early Vote Center hours extended

The Early Vote Center is extending its hours with Election Day just two weeks away, and anyone who can vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early.
Stickers for early voters at Minneapolis Elections Center

MINNEAPOLIS — The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours with Election Day two weeks away. 

The city says that anyone who is able to vote in Minneapolis is eligible to vote early. The center, located at 980 E. Hennepin Ave, will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until Nov. 8. The center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its last day of service, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.

If you are planning to vote by mail, the city recommends applying for a mail-in ballot no later than Oct. 25, and returning the ballots in-person if completed after Nov. 1. Drop-off sites for mail-in ballots are available from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 at Minneapolis Election & Voter Services, 980 E. Hennepin Ave., or at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 Sixth St. S.

To save time and be prepared prior to voting, follow these tips:

For more information on voting and registering to vote in Minneapolis, visit vote.minneapolismn.gov.

