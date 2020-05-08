Wisconsin governor calls up National Guard as poll workers for August 11 primary

Similar mobilizations were made for elections earlier this year.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is calling up the Wisconsin National Guard to help local election officials as poll workers for the state's August 11 primary. Similar mobilizations were made for elections earlier this year.

It's still unclear how many Wisconsin National Guard members will be needed, though the Guard is working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to fulfill requests from local election officials.

"The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different," Gov. Evers said in a statement. "Time and time again the Guard has stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and communities, as they will be doing on election day by helping to ensure that every Wisconsinite can vote safely without fear for their health."

Under the governor's order, Guard members who are called up for this election support role will report for duty on Sunday, August 9 to begin training and receive assignments. Guard members will assist with setting up polling locations, then perform similar duties as traditional poll volunteers. Members will be released from duty on August 12.

"This is truly neighbors helping neighbors, because these Guard members will be serving in their own home communities across the state. As Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, we’re honored to fulfill this role and to help our state during a time of need," Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader said in a statement.

According to a news release, more than 2,400 National Guard members were called to similar duty during the April 7 election in 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

The governor's office said the election call-up will not affect any Guard personnel who are currently supporting the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.