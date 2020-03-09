Jill Biden, Donald Trump Jr. to visit Minnesota next week

Jill Biden will be in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to meet with Minnesota families and school educators.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Former second lady Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr. have scheduled visits for Minnesota on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Jill Biden, the wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be visiting the Twin Cities as part of her "Back-to-School Tour," while Donald Trump Jr. will stop in Duluth for a "Make America Great Again" event.

Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for the event scheduled for 5 p.m.