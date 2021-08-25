Minnesota GOP to elect a new party chairperson Oct. 2

An email to GOP members says the party is "firmly committed to conducting a fair and transparent process" after the scandal involving Jennifer Carnahan.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Republicans will move quickly in an attempt to get the party back on track after a scandal that triggered the resignation of Jennifer Carnahan.

An email from GOP deputy chair Carleton Crawford informs members of the State Central Committee that a meeting will be held on October 2 to elect a new party chair to replace Carnahan, who quit her post Aug. 19. The email says the Republican Party of Minnesota is "firmly committed to conducting a fair and transparent process through these uncertain times with the ultimate goal of electing Republicans across the state in 2022."

Carnahan was under fire for her personal ties with Anton "Anthony" Lazzaro, who is facing 10 federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Carnahan and Lazzaro hosted a podcast together and were often seen together socially, prompting many within the party to call for her removal.

As the pressure built on Carnahan over her relationship with Lazzaro, a group of former party executives came forward with allegations that her reign as party chair was characterized by a toxic workplace culture, intimidation and unchecked sexual harassment, something Carnahan denies.

Minnesota Republicans will elect new chairperson Oct 2 — pic.twitter.com/OzLJFeeaIT — John Croman (@JohnCroman) August 25, 2021