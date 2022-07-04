Minnesota politicians react to Judge Jackson's confirmation

The first Black woman has officially been confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Local politicians are running to congratulate Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court. The Senate voted to confirm Jackson Wednesday despite opposition from Republicans at the Capitol.

Minnesota's DFL Party Chairman, Ken Martin referred to Judge Jackson as the most qualified person to be nominated for the Supreme Court.

"Millions of young black girls now know there is one less glass ceiling to be broken thanks to Judge Jackson who is paving the way."

Democratic House Representative Ihan Omar also released a statement saying that she is extremely happy that her daughters are alive to see this happen. Her nod to Jackson was short and sweet.

"History was made today."

U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) spotlighted Judge Jackson's immense knowledge and poise throughout the confirmation process.

"Her strong legal acumen and commitment to ensuring the Constitution – in Justice Breyer’s words – ‘works for the people of today’ make her the right person to join the Court."

And just like that, Judge Jackson is CONFIRMED by the Senate! I was so proud to vote for her. She is going to be an incredible addition to the Supreme Court. — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) April 7, 2022

Klobuchar's counterpart Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) says she was grateful to have a front row seat to history being made, and was proud of her vote to confirm Judge Jackson.

"Judge Jackson showed character, intellect, and grace through the entire confirmation process. She is a brilliant legal mind and has stellar credentials as a judge. I have full confidence that she will protect the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution and uphold the promise of equal justice under the law."

Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in this summer after the retire of current Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

