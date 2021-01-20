Minnesota's congressional delegation attends Biden-Harris inauguration

Democrats and Republicans shared their thoughts and photos on social media.

WASHINGTON — Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation from both political parties were among those in attendance for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the first to officially introduce President Biden to the world following the oath of office, as Klobuchar played a key role as the de facto emcee of the inaugural ceremony.

"This is the day our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust, and does what America always does: goes forward as a nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," Klobuchar said in her opening remarks.

On Twitter, fellow Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith took note of the historic moment of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first woman in that job.

"When I first came to the Senate, Kamala was one of the first people to reach out to me in real friendship," Smith tweeted. "She made me pasta and bucked me up. She is warm, strong, smart. Our grandson Ari will never know a world where a woman can’t be Vice President, or President."

Republican Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber shared photos from the inauguration on their Twitter pages, along with messages of hope for America's future.

"The peaceful transition of power is a pillar of our republic," Rep. Emmer tweeted. "Today, I attended the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States and am hopeful that we will find the common ground needed to strengthen the future of our nation."

"For the good of this nation, I wish the incoming President the best of luck and I stand ready to find common ground with the Biden Administration when possible in order to move this country forward," Rep. Stauber tweeted.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig also tweeted photos from the ceremony.

Rep. Craig said, "I feel hopeful and determined to do everything I can in the 117th Congress to help my constituents in (Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District."

It is such an incredible honor to attend today’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with my wife Cheryl.



Fellow Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum was watching from home in Minnesota, but released a statement saying she looked forward to working with the new administration.

"I have chosen to participate in this historic inauguration virtually while working at home in Minnesota," McCollum said in a statement. "When I return to Washington this week, I’m ready to work with the Biden administration to meet the needs of the American people as we face concurrent crises."

Freshman Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach shared congratulations for the new president, while also thanking former President Trump for his service.

"Thank you, President Trump, for serving our country these past four years and for always putting America First," Fischbach tweeted. "Congratulations, President Biden. We have much work to do on behalf of the American people."